Gamecock soccer to open season at Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference has announced the 2020 fall women’s soccer schedule, which includes four matches at South Carolina’s Stone Stadium this season for the defending SEC Tournament Champion Gamecocks. The first match for Carolina is on the road on Sept. 20 at Georgia at 1 p.m.

As announced by the SEC on Sept. 4, the 2020 SEC women’s soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season followed by the SEC Championship in Orange Beach, Ala. All 14 conference members will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches. SEC soccer teams will participate in spring competition as well, with details of formats contingent on final decisions by the NCAA to conduct spring championships in women’s soccer.

Carolina begins its fall campaign on the road with a match against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 20. The Gamecocks are unbeaten against the Bulldogs in each of the last six meetings dating back to 2015.

The Gamecocks’ home slate begins with a pair of matches at Stone Stadium, where Carolina has gone 51-6-3 in its past 60 matches. The Garnet and Black hosts Missouri on Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. before hosting Kentucky on Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt hosts the Gamecocks on Oct. 11 in Nashville with the match being televised at 1 p.m. The matchup with the Commodores begins a tough three-match stretch in which the Gamecocks will face three teams that finished 2019 inside the top 35 of the RPI and have won at least one SEC Championship in the past five years.

Carolina will face its only back-to-back road trips of the fall season when they head to 2019 SEC Regular-Season Champion Arkansas on Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. The Gamecocks defeated the Razorbacks twice in 2019, including for the 2019 SEC Tournament Championship, and have a record of 11-1-3 in the last 15 meetings dating back to 2006.

Florida welcomes the Gamecocks back to Stone Stadium on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. The Gators and Gamecocks played to a 1-1 draw in 2019 in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators and Gamecocks’ rivalry will be renewed at Stone Stadium where the Gamecocks have prevailed each of the last four meetings dating back to 2014.

October wraps up with the Gamecocks taking on Mississippi State in their final home match of the 2020 fall campaign. The Oct. 30 match will kick off at 7 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Gamecocks will honor their nine seniors and look to defeat the Bulldogs for the fifth time in the last six meetings.

The Gamecocks’ 2020 fall regular season wraps up on the road against Tennessee on Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. with Carolina looking to remain unbeaten against the Volunteers since 2013.

The 2020 fall season culminates at the SEC Championship where the Gamecocks will attempt to defend their tournament title in Orange Beach, Ala., from Nov. 13-22 at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

The South Carolina Athletics Department announced ticketing information for the approximately 675 seats available for the 2020 fall home matches. Only fans who had purchased season tickets for the upcoming season will have the ability to purchase single-game tickets. Season tickets, including the tickets with scarf option, for the 2020 season will not be honored and will be refunded.

A fixed amount of student tickets will be available for each match. Students will receive additional information on instructions for receiving tickets to home matches from the Department of Student Life. If you have any questions about ticketing for soccer this fall, please reach out to the Gamecock Ticket Office at 803-777-4274.

Make sure to follow the Gamecocks on Twitter and Instagram (@GamecockWSoccer) and on Facebook so you do not miss any content during the 2020-21 season.