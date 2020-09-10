Senate to consider $40 million spending plan for teachers, state employees

The hazrd pay and bonuses would be designed for those making $50 thousand dollars or less

Columbia, SC (Associated Press) — A raise for teachers and a hazard pay bonus for many state employees who could not work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic are in the spending plan that’s headed to the South Carolina Senate floor next week.

The Senate will consider $40 million dollars to provide small raises to teachers whose pay was frozen earlier this year. The proposal also includes a $1 thousand dollars hazard pay bonus for about 12 thousand state workers who make less than $50 thousand dollars a year.

That would include workers like State Troopers, Clerks and Health Department Employees.