Columbia Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night at the Colony Apartments.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says officers responded to the 1000 block of Bailey Street, The Colony Apartments, around 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they found a 30 year old man with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

  Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, has now identified the victim as Antonio Tyquell Demon Burkett.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways:

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

 

