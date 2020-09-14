Officer-involved shooting at the Aloft Columbia Harbison Hotel
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a local hotel Sunday.
Officials say it happened at the Aloft Columbia Harbison Hotel on Lanneau Court at approximately 10:30 p.m.
Deputies have not said if any law enforcement officials were injured.
SLED and multiple agencies are involved in the investigation.
If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.