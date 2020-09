6-year-old dies after struggle in water at Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina coroner says a 6-year-old boy has died after a struggle in the water at Folly Beach.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says Ian Hernandez, of Ladson, was pronounced dead Monday at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital. The Post and Courier reports an autopsy has been scheduled to confirm a cause of death.

The coroner’s office said Folly Beach Public Safety is investigating.