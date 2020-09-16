ClickFold Plastics to establish operations in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Custom plastics manufacturer ClickFold Plastics announced plans to establish operations in Lancaster County, creating 21 new jobs. ClickFold is investing $1.5 million in this operation.

According to officials, the new facility will be located at Bailes Ridge Corporate Park in Indian Land and contains 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The facility is expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Governor Henry McMaster said “Today’s announcement is another win for South Carolina as we celebrate ClickFold Plastics’ decision to invest and create new jobs in Lancaster County. We look forward to watching this company establish and grow within our borders.”

Those interested in working for ClickFold Plastics are encouraged to call 844-649-8665 or email patrick@clickfold.com.