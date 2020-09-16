Florence police shooting suspect to appear in court today

(Courtesy: FCSO) Fred Hopkins, Jr.

(ABC Columbia) Seth Hopkins in court.

(Courtesy: FCSO/Facebook) Sgt. Terrence Carraway

(Courtesy: FCSO) Investigator Farrah Turner







FLORENCE, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina man charged with shooting seven officers, killing two of them in October 2018, is scheduled to appear in court today.

According to the Post & Courier, authorities plan to pick up Frederick Hopkins, Jr. from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and bring him to the Florence County Judicial Center.

Court officials and Hopkins’ lawyer say they can’t comment on the nature of the hearing today, as a judge placed a gag order on all proceedings.

This comes after the fatal shooting on October 3, 2018 at Hopkins’ home.

According to investigators, authorities went to his home to interview his son Seth Hopkins for a criminal sexual assault involving children.

Officials say Fred Hopkins, Jr. then opened fire at the officers, killing Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner and wounding five more.

Deputies say Hopkins is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder, while his son Seth is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Both suspects were denied bond and were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.