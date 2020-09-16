Sources: Big Ten to announce October return to college football

The Big Ten is expected to announce on Wednesday a return to football in October, sources confirmed to ESPN. The season will start the weekend of Oct. 24, sources confirmed.

The news was first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Big Ten on Aug. 11 postponed all fall sports seasons, including football, because of concerns about the pandemic. The league’s presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone, with only Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa electing to proceed. A vote to play a fall season would require at least 60% of the presidents and chancellors (nine or more).

The league’s entire council of presidents and chancellors met for several hours Sunday afternoon with members of the return-to-competition task force, which plans for scheduling and television. The Big Ten medical subcommittee reviewed the latest medical information about a safe resumption of play during the coronavirus pandemic, and the task force also met Saturday with eight presidents or chancellors, including Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green.

Six Big Ten teams appeared in the AP preseason football poll, including No. 2 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State.