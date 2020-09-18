Authorities searching for two missing boys from Aiken

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating two missing boys.

Authorities say 9-year-old Matthew Kinman and 7-year-old Jerry Kinman were taken from their bedroom at 53 Deerwood Court sometime Thursday night.

Matthew is four feet tall, weighs 91 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jerry is four feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also looking for Nancy Kinman who is wanted for questioning.

She is 5-foot-2 , weighs 185 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. Kinman was last known to drive a 2005 maroon Toyota Camry with a South Carolina license plate SIY391.

If found, authorities ask that you contact Aiken Public Safety immediately.