River Bluff football postpones start of season due to COVID positives

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Today Lexington District One announced that the River Bluff High School varsity football team would be delaying the start of its season after three individuals associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.

“While we were looking forward to playing Lexington (Sept. 25) and South Aiken (Oct. 2) high schools and hate to miss our season opener, the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff has to be our top priority,” said RBHS Principal Dr. Luke Clamp. “We believe that postponing the varsity football season start is the best way to keep our players healthy so that we can play other scheduled games later.”

The game between River Bluff High and Lexington High takes place on Friday, Nov. 6. The game between River Bluff High and South Aiken High has been canceled.

The district makes its contact tracing and quarantining process public on its webpage in the COVID-19 Parent/Guardian Communications Guide. All Lexington District One parents received this information on Sept. 8.