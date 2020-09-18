SAC Sets November 21st as Start Date for Men’s and Women’s Basketball

ROCK HILL, S.C. (TheSAC.com) -On Friday (Sept. 18), the South Atlantic Conference Presidents Council has made the decision to begin intercollegiate competition in men’s and women’s basketball for the 2020-21 season on November 21.

Teams will also be permitted to begin full team practices on Thursday, October 22. The start date of other winter sports (indoor track and field, swimming and diving and wrestling) will be up to each institution’s discretion.