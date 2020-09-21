RCSD announces the arrest of man in connection with several robberies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man Friday night who is suspected of robbing three Circle-K stores and one Spinx store in late August and early September. Officials say several cartons of cigarettes were taken during each incident.

Authorities say 26-year-old Deaundrey McDonald is charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, strong armed robbery and purse-snatching.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says McDonald was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.