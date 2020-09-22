Tasty Tuesday: Tailgate ready pasta salad

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann make a tasty tailgate treat

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — If you are looking for the perfect side to your family dinner, or a tasty tailgate treat, pasta salad is super easy, and super cheap! Tyler Ryan, the ManMade Gourmet and Mary Ann Keim share this delicious budget friendly treat.

Ingredients

1 box rotini

1 cup zesty Italian dressing

1 pack Italian dressing spices

1 small package of pepperoni

1 small package of cubed mozzarella

1 cucumber

1 tomato

1/2 red pepper

1/2 green pepper

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

salt and pepper

Directions:

boil pasta until soft, slice cucumber and pepper, dice onion and tomato, and place to the side.

Mix spices, dressing, and vinegar, add meat and cheese, add pasta, and stir well.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook