SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies say a runaway teenage girl with a medical condition has been found safe.

Authorities say Johnasia Blake, 16, was last seen by her mother at their residence on Thistledown Drive at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 13.

According to deputies, Blake was in need of medication for a mental illness.

Once again, authorities reported that Blake has been found safe.