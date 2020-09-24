Officer-involved shooting in Darlington County
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says there was an officer-involved shooting this morning. According to SLED, deputies were in the process of serving an arrest warrant when the confrontation happened, resulting in the suspect being shot.
Investigators say a second person was also shot by law enforcement during the confrontation. Both were transported to a nearby hospital, and the extent of their injuries are not available at this time.
SLED says a deputy was also injured in a car crash associated with the incident.
No other injuries were reported.