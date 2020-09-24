Officials appealing federal judge’s ruling on witness signatures on absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The battle over witness signatures on absentee ballots is far from finished. Republican officials and the state’s election commission are appealing a federal judge’s ruling that struck down the requirement that absentee ballots must be signed by a witness for the November election.

The appeal could be a challenge for officials who are trying to explain voting changes to voters. Election officials have started mailing out the ballots to voters this week.

Now the state election commission is recommending voters get their ballots signed by a witness.