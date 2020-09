This hurricane season has been very busy. We’ve already used up all the names in the English alphabet and have used two names in the Greek alphabet. But we are now getting a well-deserved break. Check out the image from the National Hurricane Center. No storms at all right now.

But I wouldn’t expect this to last the rest of the season. As you can see from this graph, we are just past the average peak of the hurricane season, with a good ways to go.