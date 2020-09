Detour on I-77 in place for the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning at 11 p.m. this evening, the Department of Transportation will block all northbound and southbound lanes on I-77 near the 2-77 interchange.

Detours will be marked sending drivers to Fontaine Road and I-20. The detours are expected to be in place through Sunday evening at 8 p.m.