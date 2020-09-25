Increased internet access coming to SC

On the final day of the special session, lawmakers passed a bill that aims to get high speed internet to hundreds of thousands of people in rural areas. Officials say the bill gives incentives to smaller power companies and cooperatives to let internet providers provide their service alongside electric lines.

Lawmakers say they will work to get federal grants and other money to get companies to provide internet service next year.

Some residents in Columbia will have free access to Wi-Fi thanks to a generous donation made by radio personality and South Carolina native, Charlamagne tha God. Starting today, the city, in partnership with ignite cities, is launching the expansion of Wi-Fi at the Colony and North Pointe apartment complexes on Beltline Boulevard.