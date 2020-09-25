RCSD announces arrest of Walmart assault suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sherrif’s Department says they arrested 24-year-old Tirria Imira Goode after she turned herself in on Friday.

Authorities say Goode is accused of assaulting a Walmart employee and is charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

Deputies say they were called to the Walmart on Killian Road on September 8 after a woman got into a dispute with a Walmart employee over a credit card. According to authorities, a woman called customer service looking for a credit card and provided a man’s name on it. Officials say the employee confirmed that they had the card but would need the man to come retrieve it with a photo ID. According to officials, Goode returned to the Walmart demanding the card, but the employee would not give it to her because the man whose name was on the card was not present. That’s when, authorities say, Goode went behind the counter and began grabbing and pushing the employee in an effort to get the card.

Officials say Goode was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.