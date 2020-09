SC State Guard celebrating 350th anniversary with event Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Guard will celebrate its 350th anniversary this year at a special event on Saturday. It starts at the Olympia armory on Granby Lane near the State Fairgrounds at 10:45 a.m.

Governor Henry McMaster and the State Guard Commander Leon Lott are among those attending. Officials say the guard will also debut its State Guard anthem for the first time.