Tasty Tuesday: Super easy lasagna on a budget

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann show how easy it is to make yummy lasagna for the whole family

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Cooking is truly a family affair, and it doesn’t have to break the bank to feed the family! Tyler Ryan, the ManMade Gourmet, and Mary Ann from MAK’s Meals share a super easy lasagna recipe that will please the pallet.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

1 can Italian diced tomatoes

1/4 diced green pepper

1/4 diced red onion

1/4 tspn brown sugar

16 ounces shredded mozzarella

1 cup ricotta

Garlic salt

1 jar spaghetti sauce

1 box oven ready lasagna noodles

Prep:

Dice and chop onion and pepper

In skillet, brown ground beef w peppers and onions

Drain fat

In bowl, add vegetables sauce, ground beef and spices, stir.

Layer casserole dish with noodles, sauce, cheese and ricotta. You can add as little or as much cheese as you’d like. Final layer should be mozzarella cheese.

Bake for one hour (covered) on 400°.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook