Airline jobs at risk due to coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to new research from the Air Transport Action Group, up to 46 million jobs are at risk due to the impact of the pandemic on air travel. The group also suggests that air travel is not likely to recover until at least 2024.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, gave airlines $25 billion earlier this year to hold off on job cuts through September, but without another stimulus package from congress, tens of thousands of airline employees will lose their jobs.

Although Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are reportedly advancing on a stimulus deal, some of the damage is already done. American Airlines is planning to start furloughing 19,000 workers.

United Airlines officials say they’re considering about 12,000 cuts.

Thousands of other airline workers could face the same fate if a deal isn’t reached soon.

To see the Air Transport Action Group’s full report, visit www.atag.org/component/news/?view=pressrelease&id=122.