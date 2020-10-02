Biden, Harris campaign to remove all negative ads after president’s COVID-19 results

(CNN) — Leading up to presidential election it’s common to see a lot of mud slinging from one candidate to another. But with just more than a month to go before the election, one campaign says they are halting the negative noise and replacing it with well wishes.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Joe Biden’s campaign is pulling all negative ads Friday, going all positive after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, a campaign aide told CNN. Biden and his wife Jill have both been tested and they say results have come back negative.