Biden, Harris campaign to remove all negative ads after president’s COVID-19 results
The Biden campaign is changing the message they send to voters ahead of the election in lieu of Trump's COVID 19 diagnosis
(CNN) — Leading up to presidential election it’s common to see a lot of mud slinging from one candidate to another. But with just more than a month to go before the election, one campaign says they are halting the negative noise and replacing it with well wishes.
Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020
Joe Biden’s campaign is pulling all negative ads Friday, going all positive after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, a campaign aide told CNN. Biden and his wife Jill have both been tested and they say results have come back negative.
This decision was made before the White House announced that Trump would be flown to Walter Reed medical center where he’ll remain for several days ‘out of an abundance of caution.’ Friday evening, the Trump administration announced the president was experiencing mild systems including fever, chills, a cough and fatigue.
The news was first reported by the New York Times.