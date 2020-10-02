Dr. Darria talks about flu shots and masks amid the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis had the chance to speak to Dr. Darria Long Gillespie about many health topics on people’s minds during the pandemic.

Dr. Darria spoke about some concerns people have with getting flu shots as flu season is happening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But she says you still need to get one now more than ever.

She also spoke about the importance of masks and making sure to keep getting mammograms, especially during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

