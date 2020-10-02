SC lawmakers react to President Trump and first lady testing positive for COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Many South Carolina lawmakers and leaders are reacting to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott tweeted that he is praying for a speedy recovery for the first couple.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also tweeted well wishes for the President, first lady and for Hope Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

House Majority Whip Representative Jim Clyburn says he wishes them a speedy and complete recovery from this virus.

