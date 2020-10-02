SC lawmakers react to President Trump and first lady testing positive for COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Many South Carolina lawmakers and leaders are reacting to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott tweeted that he is praying for a speedy recovery for the first couple.

I am praying for a speedy recovery for President @RealDonaldTrump and First Lady @MelaniaTrump🙏🏾

Let’s all remain vigilant in protecting each other from #COVID19. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 2, 2020

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also tweeted well wishes for the President, first lady and for Hope Hicks, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Prayers going up for the President, the First Lady, and Hope Hicks. Wishing them all a speedy recovery. ❤️🙏🏼@realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 2, 2020

House Majority Whip Representative Jim Clyburn says he wishes them a speedy and complete recovery from this virus.

.@WhipClyburn: "All of us woke up this morning to the news that the first family…have been diagnosed with COVID-19. We wish for all of them a speedy and complete recovery…The president's response to the coronavirus crisis has been a failure of historic proportions". pic.twitter.com/uR0JMWls2p — CSPAN (@cspan) October 2, 2020