Senator Tim Scott says he tested Negative for Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) -U.S. Senator Tim Scott, from South Carolina, announced on Twitter that he tested negative for Coronavirus Saturday.

In the tweet, the Republican Senator said:

‘I tested negative for COVID this afternoon. In the past week, I had little to no close interaction with colleagues who have tested positive thus far. I will continue praying for my colleagues, the President and every American fighting COVID.’

http://Tim Scott @SenatorTimScott