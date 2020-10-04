Columbia Police: body found near Senate Street

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police say they are on scene of a Homicide investigation Sunday.

The investigation is taking place at Senate & Henderson Streets in Columbia.

Police say a male was found deceased by a passerby around 9:30am Sunday morning.

Investigators and the Coroner’s Office are on scene.

Police say there is limited information at this time. ABC Columbia News will continue to follow this developing story.

You are asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC if anyone you have tips, say Police.