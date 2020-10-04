Deadline to register to vote in the general election in SC is October 4

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election officials say now is the time to make sure you’re registered to vote, ahead of the November election.

In South Carolina the deadline is October 4, 2020.

Per the SC Election Commission:

Emailed and faxed forms must be received by 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 4.

Mailed forms must be postmarked by Monday, October 5.*

For information on Voter Registration, click here https://www.scvotes.gov/south-carolina-voter-registration-information

The best way to check out the deadlines and requirements or to make sure your registration is valid is by going to scvotes.gov.

You can also check out a list of Frequently Asked Questions about the 2020 General Election, just click here https://www.scvotes.gov/2020-general-election-faqs