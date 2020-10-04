Myrtle Beach Police officer killed in line of duty, SLED investigating

Myrtle Beach, SC (WOLO)– SLED is investigating an officer involved shooting in Horry County.

Investigators say a Myrtle Beach Police officer has been killed in the line of duty.

Myrtle Beach Police say they are mourning the loss of PFC Jacob Hancher, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call for service. Officer Hancher has been with the Myrtle Beach Police Department for four years as a Comunity Service Officer, say officials.

According to SLED agents, shots were exchanged during a confrontation between a man and officers from Myrtle Beach Police Department who were responding to a domestic call Saturday night.

Officials say one officer, PFC Jacob Hancher, was killed and a second officer was shot. He suffered non life threatening injuries. SLED says the suspect was found dead.

Officials say this incident in Horry County is the 37th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. It is the first this year involving Myrtle Beach Police Department.