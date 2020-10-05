Barry Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s soccer freshman Catherine Barry earned her second straight weekly honor earning the SEC Freshman of the Week honor, the conference office announced on Monday.

Barry scored the game-winning goal for the Gamecocks in their 1-0 victory over Kentucky on Sunday. That gives her back-to-back game-winning goals and puts her into a tie for the most goals in the SEC through three weeks of action. Her back-to-back scoring effort is the first by a Carolina freshman since Selma Sol Magnusdottir in 2018.

“Cat has made an impact on our offense from the start,” South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith said. “She has been introduced to the college game quickly by taking on a starting role, jumping right in to SEC play and making her presence felt with some goal production early on. We are excited to see her continue to grow and create more chances for herself and others as she gains even more experience on the field.”

Barry’s goal came against Kentucky came in the 52nd minute of action, giving the Gamecocks their second straight win and moving them to 20-1-3 in their past 24 matches at Stone Stadium against SEC opponents. Barry also leads the team with 11 shots this season with six of them on goal.

South Carolina (2-1-0, 1-1-0 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (1-2-0, 1-2-0 SEC) in Nashville on Oct. 11. The match can be seen on ESPN at 11 p.m. The Gamecocks were 1-0-1 against the Commodores in 2019.