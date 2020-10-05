Early voting kicks off in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday marks the first day of early voting in South Carolina. If you want to vote absentee in-person, you can visit your county’s election office between now and 5 p.m. on November 2.

There are more deadlines for South Carolina voters to be aware of before the election on November 3. Mailed forms must be postmarked by October 5. The deadline to apply for an absentee by mail ballot is October 24, and those ballots must be returned by election day.

For more information about voter registration, visit www.scvotes.gov/south-carolina-voter-registration-information.