Five years since 1000 year flood hit South Carolina

1/2 (ABC Columbia) Men walking through flood waters during the 1000 year flood in Oct. 2015.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – It has been five years this month since the historic 1000 year flood hit the Palmetto State in October 2015.

Weather officials say deadly flood killed at least 19 people in South Carolina.

It also brought in more than 20 inches of rain, forcing hundreds of people to leave their homes.

Last month, the City of Columbia and FEMA came to an agreement on the scope of the damage to the Columbia Canal, which was damaged by the flood.

They estimated approximately $42 million in damages as a result from the flood.

Officials say the first step to repair the dam is an environmental assessment, which is currently underway and expected to last through December 2020.

The length of the entire project is still undetermined.