Government accepting bids for Savannah River Site nuclear waste clean up

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The federal government is taking bids to clean up nuclear waste at the Savannah River Site in Aiken. The contract could be worth up to $21 billion over several years.

The Aiken Standard reports the U.S. Department of Energy published a request for proposals last week. The department says it wants a complete cleanup in 15 years.