Multi-state work from home virtual job fair starts Tuesday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – Multiple states, including South Carolina, are participating in a work from home virtual job fair Tuesday.

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says it starts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where you can find jobs that let you stay at home to work.

Employers from states like Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee are participating, which includes companies like Lowe’s and Verizon.

Job opportunities available include customer service, IT, virtual teaching, insurance fields, among others.

Event officials say you need to register beforehand.

To register, visit Greater Upstate SC Works’ website by clicking here.