Sumter County deputies searching for suspects wanted for Thursday shooting

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County deputies say a man was fatally shot at a home on Nicole Lane last Thursday night. 24-year-old Devin Davis later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Investigators are looking for multiple suspects and the suspect’s vehicle which they say is possibly a dark-colored four door hatchback sedan.

If you have any information, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.