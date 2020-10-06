‘Eskimo pie’ to rename treat after saying ‘original name was offensive’ to native arctic communities

New York (CNN Business) Eskimo Pie has decided on a new name three months after it acknowledged its original name was offensive toward native arctic communities.

Beginning early 2021, the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar will be called Edy’s Pie, a nod to one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy. It’s also a familiar name to many because its maker, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, markets food under the Edy’s name on the US East Coast.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,'” it said.

Linguists also say the word has another origin, based on a word meaning “to net snowshoes,” the language center says on website.