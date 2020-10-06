Man caught on camera punching adult store worker arrested
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for punching a store employee in the face outside an adult video store.
Lorenzo Patterson, 31, has been charged with 3rd-degree assault and battery.
On September 26, Authorities say the an This Is It Video employee was outside the store, smoking a cigarette, when Patterson, seen in the video above, approached her and punched her in the face, Patterson walked away before returning and punching the woman in the face several more times.
He is also facing additional charges for 2nd-degree burglary and vandalism in connection with outstanding warrants for two separate incidents.
Patterson is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.