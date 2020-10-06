RCSD: Man charged with attempted murder after throwing flaming gasoline on victim’s face

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested 55-year-old, Cornelius Neal Diamond on Monday on charges of attempted murder.

Deputies say they were dispatched to Prisma Health Baptist Hospital on September 18, where they discovered the victim with burn injuries on their face. According to authorities, the victim told them he was holding a gun for an acquaintance, later identified as Diamond, which was later stolen from him. Officials say Diamond repeatedly made threats to the victim if he did not get his gun back.

Deputies say the victim was walking down Abbott Road near Bluff Road around 6:15 p.m. on September 18 when Diamond confronted the victim about his gun. Authorities say the two started to argue before Diamond threw a flaming cup of gasoline on the victim and then walked away.

Officials say the victim was taken to the Doctors Hospital Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta to be treated for 2nd and 3rd degree burns.

Deputies say Diamond is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.