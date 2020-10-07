Coronavirus dominates first and only vice presidential debate

Senator Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence take center stage in Utah Tuesday

(CNN) — Tuesday night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris come face to face in Utah for their first and only debate.

The exchange between the two, a very different tone than what voters witnessed last week when President Donald Trump, and former Vice President Joe Biden met forntheirnfirst debate.

While the two were seemingly more cordial as they sat during the 90 minute debate, with plexi glass seperating the two, very few questions asked, were actually answered.

Mary Moloney has the latest from the debate in Salt Lake city.