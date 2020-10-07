COVID-19 continues to impact midlands high school football schedule

Two more teams had their seasons affected Wednesday due to COVID-19.

According to Mid-Carolina High School’s Facebook page, the Rebels home game against Keenan this Friday and date with Lower Richland Oct 16 have both been postponed.

“Due to COVID-19 issues, the Mid-Carolina High School Varsity Football games scheduled for October 9 and October 16 have been postponed until further notice,” the post said.

MC becomes the ninth school dealing with COVID-19.

Blythewood High School won’t play its Friday night game either, after this week’s opponent, Rock Hill, postponed games due to several individuals reporting COVID-like symptoms.