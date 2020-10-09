RCSD: Passenger shoots at truck in road rage incident on Rabbit Run Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies need your help to identify a vehicle involved in a road rage shooting last week.

Authorities say it happened on Rabbit Run Road on October 2 around 7:45 p.m.

According to investigators, a 23-year-old man was pulling his pickup truck out of the Rabbit Run Mini Mart parking lot, when he nearly drove into the path of a car travelling on Trotter Road.

Deputies say the driver of the car drove slightly past the truck and stopped.

That’s when officials say the passenger of that car fired shots at the truck, then went back into the car and left the scene.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t injured.

If you have any information, please submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.