U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison declines to participate in debate Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lindsey Graham campaign says that Graham’s opponent in the race for the U.S. Senate, democrat Jaime Harrison, has declined to participate in the second senate debate scheduled for Friday evening in Spartanburg.

This comes after Harrison asked that Graham be tested for coronavirus prior to the debate, a request which Graham turned down.

The Lindsey Graham campaign says Graham will participate in an interview with Nexstar media group and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce on Friday instead of the originally scheduled debate.