DHEC: 860 new cases of Coronavirus , 21 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 860 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 21 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 150,915, and confirmed deaths to 3,346.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,124 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 10.6%.