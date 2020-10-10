Mayor Steve Benjamin’s annual ‘Walk Against Domestic Violence’ goes virtual Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s 14th annual “Walk Against Domestic Violence” is going virtual.

The 2020 Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held virtually Saturday, October 10.

You can participate in the virtual walk through social media by sharing posts and encouraging messages against domestic violence and raising awareness on this issue.

According to city officials, there is no cost to participate, but registration is required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-120247063203

Participants can also search “Virtual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence” on the Eventbrite website to register.

People who register will receive a free domestic violence awareness month kit.