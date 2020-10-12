Florence County Sheriff: Man accused of trying to kill his parents, arrested

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Williamson, the man accused of trying to kill his parents on October 3, has been arrested.

Joshua Williamson

Joshua Williamson
Courtesy: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office

According to deputies, Williamson was located by the Myrtle Beach Police Department in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, and was brought into custody without incident.

Authorities say that, on October 3, Williamson shot his father with a rifle and strangled his mother until she lost consciousness.

