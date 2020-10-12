Sadarius Hutcherson Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

University of South Carolina left guard Sadarius Hutcherson has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks’ 41-7 win at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The fifth-year senior was the key player up front as the Gamecocks rolled up 289 rushing yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Carolina churned out its most rushing yards against an FBS opponent since the 2001 season. Carolina scored five touchdowns, all on the ground, in the win. The last time Carolina scored 40 points against an FBS team without a passing touchdown came against UAB in 2003. The Gamecocks outgained Vanderbilt on Saturday by a 485-249 margin.

Hutcherson graded out at 88 percent with seven knockdowns and no missed assignments.

Hutcherson and the Gamecocks (1-2) will be in action again this Saturday when they host No. 14/14 Auburn (2-1) in a noon kick at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. ESPN will televise the contest nationally.