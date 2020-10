South Carolina Department of Corrections to install air purifiers for inmate safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Corrections is spending close to one million dollars on air purifiers to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons. The agency told lawmakers it plans to install ionizers in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at correctional facilities by December.

More than 30 inmates have died from the disease since the start of the outbreak.