Department of Agriculture, Trump Administration investing $4.1 million in Value Added Producer Projects in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Trump Administration, along with the Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for South Carolina Debbie Turbeville announced a $4.1 million investment in Value Added Producer Projects in the state of South Carolina on Tuesday. The USDA says funding for this investment comes from the Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program.

According to the USDA, this investment will provide funding to 22 VAPG projects throughout the state. A full list of these projects can be found here. Recipients of these grants can use the funds for working capital expenses and planning activities such as conducting feasibility studies and developing business plans.

“This investment will help South Carolina Ag Producers enter into Value-Added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. In addition, it is expected that these projects will create many new jobs,” said Turbeville. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural South Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/sc.