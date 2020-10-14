Alabama football coach Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday.

Saban, 68, was informed of the positive test on Wednesday. He said in a statement that at this time he does not have any symptoms.

“I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home,” he said.

Byrne said he has entered self-isolation and will remain at home, adding, “We’ve been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”

No. 2 Alabama plays No. 3 Georgia on Saturday night.